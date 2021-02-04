Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today ... more from the RBA and Governor Lowe

Its been a busy week from the Reserve Bank of Australia, it continues today. 

2130 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for January 

  • Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index

  • prior 52.9

2230 GMT Appearance by Philip Lowe, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia before the Australian parliament's House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics.

  • This goes for hours with many questions (some even sensible) from the elected representatives). 

2330 GMT Japan Household spending for December 

  • expected -1.8% y/y, prior +1.1%

0030GMT Australia Retail Sales for December, final 

0030 GMT Australia Retail Sales excluding inflation for Q4 2020

  • expected +1.9% q/q, prior +6.5%

0030 GMT RBA Statement on Monetary Policy
  • The Statement on Monetary Policy sets out the Bank's assessment of current economic conditions, both domestic and international, along with the outlook for Australian inflation and output growth. A number of boxes on topics of special interest are also published. The Statement is issued four times a year.
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

