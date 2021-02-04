Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today ... more from the RBA and Governor Lowe
Its been a busy week from the Reserve Bank of Australia, it continues today.
2130 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for January
prior 52.9
2230 GMT Appearance by Philip Lowe, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia before the Australian parliament's House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics.
- This goes for hours with many questions (some even sensible) from the elected representatives).
2330 GMT Japan Household spending for December
expected -1.8% y/y, prior +1.1%
0030GMT Australia Retail Sales for December, final
prelims here: Australia Retail Sales for December (preliminary)
0030 GMT Australia Retail Sales excluding inflation for Q4 2020
expected +1.9% q/q, prior +6.5%
- The Statement on Monetary Policy sets out the Bank's assessment of current economic conditions, both domestic and international, along with the outlook for Australian inflation and output growth. A number of boxes on topics of special interest are also published. The Statement is issued four times a year.