Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - more from the RBA

2230 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for April

  • Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index

  • prior 58.7

2330 GMT Japan wages data for March

  • Labor cash earnings expected -0.2% y/y, prior -0.4%

  • Real cash earnings expected 0.0% y/y, prior 0.1%

2350 GMT Japan monetary base for April

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for April

0130 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP)
  • I'll have more to come on this separately 

0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite for April 

  • Services expected 54.2, prior 54.3

  • Composite prior 53.1

0300 GMT New Zealand Q2 inflation expectations
  • I'll have more to come on this separately 

RBA SoMP is published 4 times a year
