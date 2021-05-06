Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - more from the RBA
2230 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for April
Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index
prior 58.7
2330 GMT Japan wages data for March
Labor cash earnings expected -0.2% y/y, prior -0.4%
Real cash earnings expected 0.0% y/y, prior 0.1%
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for April
- I'll have more to come on this separately
0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite for April
Services expected 54.2, prior 54.3
Composite prior 53.1
- I'll have more to come on this separately
RBA SoMP is published 4 times a year