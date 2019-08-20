Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today (not very much)
For Wednesday 21 August 2019
There is a Federal Reserve speaker, Quarles (member of the Board of Governors) but remalkrs are centred on community development. We might get something from him on his economic outlook and/or policy outlook but it would seem unlikely. Scheduled at 2200GMT.
0030 GMT Australia - Westpac Leading Index for July
- prior -0.08% m/m
0100 GMT Australia - Skilled job vacancies for July
- prior -0.6% m/m
0300 GMT New Zealand - Credit card spending for
- prior +1.5% m/m
- prior +6.6% y/y