Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - AUD jobs report, RBA speaker
Coming up during the session:
2215GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle speaks on "Housing and the Economy"
0030 GMT Australian employment report for September
- Employment Change: K expected 15.0K, prior 34.7K
- Unemployment Rate: % expected 5.3%, prior 5.3%
- Full Time Employment Change: K prior was -15.5K
- Part Time Employment Change: K prior was +50.2K
- Participation Rate: % expected 66.2%, prior was 66.2%
Earlier on this: