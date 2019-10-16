Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - AUD jobs report, RBA speaker

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Coming up during the session:

2215GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle speaks on "Housing and the Economy"

0030 GMT Australian employment report for September

  • Employment Change: K expected 15.0K, prior 34.7K
  • Unemployment Rate: % expected 5.3%, prior 5.3%
  • Full Time Employment Change: K prior was -15.5K
  • Part Time Employment Change: K prior was +50.2K
  • Participation Rate: % expected 66.2%, prior was 66.2%

Earlier on this:

