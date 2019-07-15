Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – NZ inflation, and RBA
2245 GMT New Zealand, CPI for Q2:
- expected 0.6%, prior 0.1% for the q/q
- expected 1.7%, prior 1.5% for the y/y
Preview here:
- NZD traders - heads up for inflation data due Tuesday NZ time
- I'll have more to come on this separately
2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer sentiment
- ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence
- prior 117.6
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchases operation 5-10 year windown remaining until maturity
0130 GMT RBA Minutes for the July meeting
preview here:
0300 GMT - Reserve Bank of New Zealand inflation measure, preview here: