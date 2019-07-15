Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – NZ inflation, and RBA

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2245 GMT New Zealand, CPI for Q2:

  • expected 0.6%, prior 0.1% for the q/q
  • expected 1.7%, prior 1.5% for the y/y

Preview here:

2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer sentiment

  • ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence
  • prior 117.6

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchases operation 5-10 year windown remaining until maturity

0130 GMT RBA Minutes for the July meeting

preview here:

0300 GMT - Reserve Bank of New Zealand  inflation measure, preview here:

2245 GMT New Zealand, CPI for Q2:

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose