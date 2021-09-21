Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA (Debelle), BOJ, PBOC all on the docket

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Its also Bank of Japan day - the monetary policy statement is due sometime after 0230 GMT (there is no firmly set time for the BOJ release) 

0015 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia 

  • Appearance by Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor and Leon Berkelmans, Senior Manager (Financial Markets), before the Australian Parliament's House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics
  • This is strangely absent from most economic calendars, but of course the RBA lists it on their site. Debelle has very often made market-moving comments, he is a key player at the RBA. 

0030 GMT Australia - Westpac leading indicator for August

  • prior -0.12% m/m

0130 GMT The People's Bank of China is setting its one-year and five-year loan prime rates. These have remained unchanged for 16 months. Market expectations are for no change
  • one-year loan prime rate 3.85% 
  • five-year rate 4.65%
  • preview here
0200 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia - Speech by Michele Bullock, Assistant Governor (Financial System)
  • the topic is The Housing Market and Financial Stability
  • at Bloomberg Inside Track - Online


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose