Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA (Debelle), BOJ, PBOC all on the docket
Its also Bank of Japan day - the monetary policy statement is due sometime after 0230 GMT (there is no firmly set time for the BOJ release)
0015 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia
- Appearance by Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor and Leon Berkelmans, Senior Manager (Financial Markets), before the Australian Parliament's House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics
- This is strangely absent from most economic calendars, but of course the RBA lists it on their site. Debelle has very often made market-moving comments, he is a key player at the RBA.
0030 GMT Australia - Westpac leading indicator for August
- prior -0.12% m/m
0130 GMT The People's Bank of China is setting its one-year and five-year loan prime rates. These have remained unchanged for 16 months. Market expectations are for no change
- one-year loan prime rate 3.85%
- five-year rate 4.65%
- preview here
0200 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia - Speech by Michele Bullock, Assistant Governor (Financial System)
- the topic is The Housing Market and Financial Stability
- at Bloomberg Inside Track - Online