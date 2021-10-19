Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - PBOC rate setting

Reuters polling shows 19 or 20 analysts asked expect no change in either the one or five years rates. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) left the interest rate on its medium-term loans (MLF) unchanged last week. The MLF interest rate sets a baseline for commercial bank LPR rates. If there is to be a cut it would most likely be to the 5 year to encourage housing demand, if Chinese authorities assess this is needed.