Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA * 2

Look, if you guys have finished trashing oil can we get on with the Asia session please?

2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

prior 78.2

0130 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia minutes of the April 7 monetary policy board meeting

Later, at 0500 GMT RBA Governor Lowe is speaking, topic is "Economic and Financial Update"

Both the minutes and then, more importantly (as its a more timely update) Lowe's speech will be pored over for the RBA's current assessment of the economy and their policy response to the unfolding health disaster gloabally. Specifically, will the Gov still indicate the RBA has a distaste for begatgive rates (the RBNZ, on the other hand, are indicating they would be comfortable with a zero cash rate and perhaps below). Also, on QE - the RBA have been slowing their purchases of government bonds ('tapering') as financial conditions in Australia have turned easier - what will Lowe say about how much buying he intends, how long will he keep buying, will targeting the 3 year yield continue or will the target shift out to 10 year instead, or in addition to? Expect we'll get clues, but specifics are unlikely. AUD/NZD will shift as RBA and RBNZ policies diverge (along with fiscal and other influences also of course).



