Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA!

Data releases are not the focus, but there are folks keeping track.

2145 GMT New Zealand GDP for Q4

GDP y/y expected 1.7%, prior 2.3%

GDP (sa) q/q expected 0.5%, prior 0.7%

2330 GMT Japan CPI data for February

National CPI y/y, expected 0.5%, prior was 0.7%

National CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.6%, prior was 0.8%

National CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.7%, prior was 0.8%

The sales tax hike back in October 2019 is boosting these numbers





2350 GMT Bank of Japan January meeting minutes - the minutes are often stalke due to the 'Summary of Opinions' that comes out only 3 weeks after each meeting ... thse from January are even more so given developments since.

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0030 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia 'Bulletin' (see separate post on this)

0030 GMT Australian employment report for February - expected to reflect some of the bushfire impact . Coronavirus-related impacts will intensify in the months ahead.

Employment Change: K expected 6.3K, prior 13.5K

Unemployment Rate: % expected 5.3%, prior 5.3%

Full Time Employment Change: K prior was +46.2K

Part Time Employment Change: K prior was -32.7K

Participation Rate: % expected 66.1%, prior was 66.1%

0330 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy announcement - see separate post





0430 GMT Japan All Industry Activity Index for January

expected % m/m, prior %

The data is often referred to as the monthly GDP reading



