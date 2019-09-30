Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA day
Reserve Bank of Australia decision due at 0430GMT on Tuesday 1 October 2019
2230 GMT Australia Australian Industry Group performance of Manufacturing Index for September
- AiG Manufacturing PMI
- prior 53.1
2300 GMT Australia CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for , final
2330 GMT Australia - ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence
- prior 110.1
2330 Japan - Jobless rate for August
- expected 2.3%, prior 2.3%
Also Job to applicant ratio for August
- expected 1.59, prior 1.59
2350 GMT BOJ Tankan, I'll have more to come on this separately.
- Its a survey of manufacturing and service companies designed to assess business conditions in Japan. The BOJ Tankan is conducted quarterly.
0000 GMT Australia CoreLogic house prices for September
- prior +1.0% m/m
0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank/Markit final Manufacturing PMI for September
0100 GMT European Central Bank chief economist Lane speaking (from the US)
0130 GMT Australia Building permits for August
- expected 2.0% prior -9.7% m/m
- expected -20.0% prior -28.5% y/y
- I'll have more to come on this separately
0430 GMT will bring the RBA policy announcement.
- I'll have more to come on this separately
