Here is what's on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA day

Reserve Bank of Australia decision due at 0430GMT on Tuesday 1 October 2019 

2230 GMT Australia Australian Industry Group performance of Manufacturing Index for September

  • AiG Manufacturing PMI
  • prior 53.1


2300 GMT Australia CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for , final


2330 GMT Australia - ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence

  • prior 110.1


2330 Japan - Jobless rate for August

  • expected 2.3%, prior 2.3%

Also Job to applicant ratio for August

  • expected 1.59, prior 1.59


2350 GMT BOJ Tankan, I'll have more to come on this separately.

  • Its a survey of manufacturing and service companies designed to assess business conditions in Japan. The BOJ Tankan is conducted quarterly.


0000 GMT Australia CoreLogic house prices for September

  • prior +1.0% m/m


0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank/Markit final Manufacturing PMI for September


0100 GMT European Central Bank chief economist Lane speaking (from the US)


0130 GMT Australia Building permits for August

  • expected 2.0% prior -9.7% m/m
  • expected -20.0% prior -28.5% y/y
  • I'll have more to come on this separately


0430 GMT will bring the RBA policy announcement.

  • I'll have more to come on this separately

Earlier:


