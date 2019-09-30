Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA day

Reserve Bank of Australia decision due at 0430GMT on Tuesday 1 October 2019

2230 GMT Australia Australian Industry Group performance of Manufacturing Index for September

AiG Manufacturing PMI

2300 GMT Australia CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for , final





2330 GMT Australia - ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence

2330 Japan - Jobless rate for August

expected 2.3%, prior 2.3%

Also Job to applicant ratio for August

2350 GMT BOJ Tankan, I'll have more to come on this separately.

0000 GMT Australia CoreLogic house prices for September

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank/Markit final Manufacturing PMI for September





0130 GMT Australia Building permits for August

expected 2.0% prior -9.7% m/m

expected -20.0% prior -28.5% y/y

0430 GMT will bring the RBA policy announcement.

0430 GMT will bring the RBA policy announcement.

