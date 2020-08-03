Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA day

2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

prior 89.0

2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for July - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

Tokyo CPI y/y, expected 0.3%, prior was 0.3%

Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.1%, prior was 0.1%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.3%, prior was 0.4%

2350 GMT Japan monetary base for July

0130 GMT Australia trade balance for June

expected AUD 8.8bn surplus

prior AUD 8.025bn surplus

exports expected +4%, prior-4%

import expected +3%, prior-6%

0130GMT Australia Retail Sales for June

expected +2.4% m/m, prior +16.9% (exiting lock down impact in the prior)

Also at 0130 GMT from Australia, Retail Sales excluding inflation for Q2

expected 0.3% q/q, prior -0.1%

0430 GMT RBA decision and Lowe's statement, earlier previews here



