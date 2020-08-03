Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA day
Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting statement due at 0430GMT Tuesday 4 August 2020
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 89.0
2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for July - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)
Tokyo CPI y/y, expected 0.3%, prior was 0.3%
Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.1%, prior was 0.1%
Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.3%, prior was 0.4%
2350 GMT Japan monetary base for July
0130 GMT Australia trade balance for June
expected AUD 8.8bn surplus
prior AUD 8.025bn surplus
exports expected +4%, prior-4%
import expected +3%, prior-6%
0130GMT Australia Retail Sales for June
- expected +2.4% m/m, prior +16.9% (exiting lock down impact in the prior)
Also at 0130 GMT from Australia, Retail Sales excluding inflation for Q2
- expected 0.3% q/q, prior -0.1%
0430 GMT RBA decision and Lowe's statement, earlier previews here
- AUD traders heads up - RBA monetary policy meeting Tuesday - preview
- AUDUSD rebounds off lows ahead of RBA rate decision in the new day