Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA day

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting statement due at 0430GMT Tuesday 4 August 2020 

2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 89.0

2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for July - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

  • Tokyo CPI y/y, expected 0.3%, prior was 0.3%

  • Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.1%, prior was 0.1%

  • Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.3%, prior was 0.4%

2350 GMT Japan monetary base for July

0130 GMT Australia trade balance for June

  • expected AUD 8.8bn surplus

  • prior AUD 8.025bn surplus

  • exports expected +4%, prior-4%

  • import expected +3%, prior-6%

0130GMT Australia Retail Sales for June

  • expected +2.4% m/m, prior +16.9% (exiting lock down impact in the prior)

Also at 0130 GMT from Australia, Retail Sales excluding inflation for Q2

  • expected 0.3% q/q, prior -0.1%

0430 GMT RBA decision and Lowe's statement, earlier previews here






