Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA day

Reserve Bank of Australia October monetary policy meeting today.

2100 GMT New Zealand Q3 Survey of Business Opinion
  • New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO)

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 95.0

0030 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for September 

  • prior 1.6% m/m 

0130 GMT Australia trade balance for August

  • exports m/m expected -2%, prior -4%

  • import m/m expected -5%, prior -7%

0330 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia announcement and accompanying statement from Governor Lowe
