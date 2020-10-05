Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA day

2100 GMT New Zealand Q3 Survey of Business Opinion

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

prior 95.0

0030 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for September

prior 1.6% m/m

0130 GMT Australia trade balance for August

exports m/m expected -2%, prior -4%

import m/m expected -5%, prior -7%

0330 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia announcement and accompanying statement from Governor Lowe