Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA day
Reserve Bank of Australia October monetary policy meeting today.
2100 GMT New Zealand Q3 Survey of Business Opinion
- New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO)
2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 95.0
0030 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for September
prior 1.6% m/m
0130 GMT Australia trade balance for August
exports m/m expected -2%, prior -4%
import m/m expected -5%, prior -7%
- Earlier: RBA monetary policy meeting Tuesday 6 October 2020 - preview
- WPAC see a cut in November
- to cut the overnight cash rate to 0.1%; the three year target bond rate to 0.1%; the rate on the Term Funding Facility to 0.1%; and the rate the RBA pays on Exchange Settlement balances to 0.01%.
- CBA is forecasting the RBA on hold at the next meeting
- ANZ do not expect the RBA to cut in October
- Update to predictions for what the RBA will do at its October policy meeting
- Citi sees the RBA in wait and see mode - and notes fat tail risks for AUD