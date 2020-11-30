Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA day
The Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision is due at 0330 GMT, no change to policy is expected:
2130 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for November
Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index
prior 56.3
2200 GMT Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for November (final)
- The 'flash' PMI for manufacturing rose to a 35-month high of 56.1 in November, from 54.2 in October.
2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 104.5
2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for October
expected 3.1%, prior 3.0%
2330 GMT Japan Job to applicant ratio for October
expected 1.03, prior 1.03
2350 GMT Japan Capex for Q3
- Capital spending expected -12.1% y/y, prior -11.3%
- Capital spending excl. software expected -11.7% y/y, prior -10.4%
- Company profits, prior -46.6% y/y
- Company sales -17.7% y/y
0030 GMT Australia Q3 data
BoP current account balance for Q3, expected AUD 7.1bn, prior AUD 17.7bn
Net exports as a % of GDP, expected -17.%, prior 1.0%
0030 GMT Australia Building Approvals for October
expected -3.0% m/m, prior 15.4%
expected % y/y, prior %
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for November
preliminary and prior can be found here
0145 GMT China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for November
expected 53.5, prior 53.6
- Yesterday's official PMIs set a fast pace, highest in 3 years for manufacturing