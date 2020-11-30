Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA day

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision is due at 0330 GMT, no change to policy is expected:

2130 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for November 

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index

  • prior 56.3

2200 GMT Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for November (final)

  • The 'flash' PMI for manufacturing rose to a 35-month high of 56.1 in November, from 54.2 in October.

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 104.5

2300 GMT Australia CoreLogic house prices for November 

2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for October 

  • expected 3.1%, prior 3.0%

2330 GMT Japan Job to applicant ratio for October 

  • expected 1.03, prior 1.03

2350 GMT Japan Capex for Q3

  • Capital spending expected -12.1% y/y, prior -11.3%
  • Capital spending excl. software expected -11.7% y/y, prior -10.4%
  • Company profits, prior -46.6% y/y
  • Company sales -17.7% y/y

0030 GMT Australia Q3 data

  • BoP current account balance for Q3, expected AUD 7.1bn, prior AUD 17.7bn

  • Net exports as a % of GDP, expected -17.%, prior 1.0%

0030 GMT Australia Building Approvals for October 

  • expected -3.0% m/m, prior 15.4%

  • expected % y/y, prior %

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for November 

0145 GMT China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for November 

0330 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia announcement (See above)

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose