Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA day!

The Reserve Bank of Australia will leave policy unchanged, decision due at 0430GMT. Preview here:

Also due today:

2330 Japan wages data for February 

  • Labor cash earnings expected -0.6% y/y, prior -0.8%

  • Real cash earnings expected -0.1% y/y, prior -0.1%

2330 GMT Japan Household spending for February 

  • expected -5.0% y/y, prior -6.1%


0130 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements for March
  • prior +7.2% m/m

0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite

  • Services expected 52.1, prior 51.5

  • Composite prior 51.7


