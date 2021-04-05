Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA day!
The Reserve Bank of Australia will leave policy unchanged, decision due at 0430GMT. Preview here:
Also due today:
2330 Japan wages data for February
Labor cash earnings expected -0.6% y/y, prior -0.8%
Real cash earnings expected -0.1% y/y, prior -0.1%
2330 GMT Japan Household spending for February
expected -5.0% y/y, prior -6.1%
0130 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements for March
- prior +7.2% m/m
0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite
Services expected 52.1, prior 51.5
Composite prior 51.7