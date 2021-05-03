Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA day!
Reserve Bank of Australia statement after their monetary policy meeting is due at 0430 GMT on 4 May 2021.
Also on the docket for the session ahead:
2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 112.4
0130 GMT Australia trade balance for March
expected surplus AUD 8.2bn
prior surplus AUD 7.529bn
exports expected +4% m/m%, prior -1%
import expected +8%, prior +5%
0130 GMT Australia housing finance data for March
And, a reminder, Japanese and Chinese markets closed today for holidays and will also be closed tomorrow.