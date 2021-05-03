Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA day!

Reserve Bank of Australia statement after their monetary policy meeting is due at 0430 GMT on 4 May 2021. 

Earlier preview here (I'll have more to come separately)  

2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 112.4

0130 GMT Australia trade balance for March 

  • expected surplus AUD 8.2bn

  • prior surplus AUD 7.529bn

  • exports expected +4% m/m%, prior -1%

  • import expected +8%, prior +5%

0130 GMT Australia housing finance data for March


And, a reminder, Japanese and Chinese markets closed today for holidays and will also be closed tomorrow. 



