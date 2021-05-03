Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA day!

Reserve Bank of Australia statement after their monetary policy meeting is due at 0430 GMT on 4 May 2021.

Earlier preview here (I'll have more to come separately)





2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence ANZ/Roy Morgan survey prior 112.4 0130 GMT Australia trade balance for March expected surplus AUD 8.2bn

prior surplus AUD 7.529bn

exports expected +4% m/m%, prior -1%

import expected +8%, prior +5% 0130 GMT Australia housing finance data for March



And, a reminder, Japanese and Chinese markets closed today for holidays and will also be closed tomorrow.







