Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA day

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reserve Bank of Australia announcement and Statement due at 0430 GMT 

2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for April

  • prior +17.9% m/m

2300 GMT Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for May (final)

2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 114.2

2350 GMT Japan capex for Q1 2021

  • Capital spending expected -6.8% y/y, prior -4.8%

  • Capital spending excl. software expected -7.6% y/y, prior -6.1%

  • Company profits prior -0.7% y/y

  • Company sales -4.5% y/y

0000 GMT Australia CoreLogic house prices for May, prior +1.8% m/m

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for

0030 GMT Australia Inventories for Q1, expected 0.2% q/q, prior 0.0%

  • and Company Operating Profit also, for Q1, expected 3.4% q/q, prior -6.6%

  • and BoP current account balance for Q1 , expected AUD 17.7bn, prior AUD 14.5bn

  • and Net exports as a % of GDP, expected -1.2%, prior -0.1%

  • I'll have more to come on this separately 

0130 GMT Australia Building Approvals for April

  • expected -10.0% m/m, prior +17.4%

0145 GMT China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for Amy

  • expected 52.0, prior 51.9

Reserve Bank of Australia 


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose