Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA day
Reserve Bank of Australia announcement and Statement due at 0430 GMT
2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for April
prior +17.9% m/m
2300 GMT Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for May (final)
preliminary and prior can be found here: Australia flash PMIs for May: manufacturing 59.9 (from 59.7 prior)
2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 114.2
Capital spending expected -6.8% y/y, prior -4.8%
Capital spending excl. software expected -7.6% y/y, prior -6.1%
Company profits prior -0.7% y/y
Company sales -4.5% y/y
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for
0030 GMT Australia Inventories for Q1, expected 0.2% q/q, prior 0.0%
and Company Operating Profit also, for Q1, expected 3.4% q/q, prior -6.6%
and BoP current account balance for Q1 , expected AUD 17.7bn, prior AUD 14.5bn
and Net exports as a % of GDP, expected -1.2%, prior -0.1%
I'll have more to come on this separately
0130 GMT Australia Building Approvals for April
expected -10.0% m/m, prior +17.4%
0145 GMT China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for Amy
expected 52.0, prior 51.9