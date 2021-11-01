Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA day

2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for September 

  • prior +3.8% m/m

2350 GMT Japan monetary base for October 
2350 GMT from the Bank of Japan - monetary policy meeting minutes for the September meeting
0330 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy statement, I'll have more to come on this separately 

Later in the day, at 4.50pm Sydney time, which is 0550 GMT, Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Debelle is speaking - "Panel participation ...  Impact X Sydney Summit"

