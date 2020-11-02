Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA day (US election day too ... later)

Welcome to Tuesday 3 November 2020, the Asia session. Which is a bit of a placeholder for the US session and the 2020 election.

I am not brave enough to go against the consensus, I'm expecting the full suite of changes as outlined in most of those previews linked above. There is scope for disappointment in the amount of RBA bond-buying in the longer bonds (out to 10 years) announced. The RBA tend to be an overly optimistic bunch and the risk is they announce a buying target seen as 'too little' by the market (a minimum of 150bn is expected, be me anyway), which should prompt some support for the AUD.





With expectations so widely held for so much easing the scope is for AUD support regardless on the announcement.





Does it matter much today? Maybe not, we are all focusing t on the US election, but there is scope for short-term movement regardless. Note it is a partial holiday in Australia today, Melbourne is closed for a horse race. Yes, really. The Melbourne Cup. The 'race that stops a nation' Like there hasn't been enough stopping of nations this year already (thank-you coronavirus). The holiday will mean reduced liquidity for AUD trade today.





2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence ANZ/Roy Morgan survey - showing a long run of improvement. prior 99.7





