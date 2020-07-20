Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - 2 RBA events for the AUD traders
2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior slipped back to 91.6
2330 GMT Japan CPI data for June
- National CPI y/y, expected 0.1%, prior was 0.1%
- National CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.1%, prior was -0.2% ... deflationary expectation for this
- National CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.4%, prior was 0.4%
0130 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting minutes for July
0230 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speech
For previews of these:
- A big Tuesday coming up from the RBA - minutes and Lowe speak
- AUD traders - big week for monetary and fiscal policy coming up - RBA & Treasury updates
0300 GMT New Zealand credit card spending for
prior +54.3% m/m and -21.1% y/y
