Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - 2 RBA events for the AUD traders

2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior slipped back to 91.6

2330 GMT Japan CPI data for June

  • National CPI y/y, expected 0.1%, prior was 0.1%
  • National CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.1%, prior was -0.2% ... deflationary expectation for this
  • National CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.4%, prior was 0.4%


0130 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting minutes for July

0230 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speech

For previews of these:

0300 GMT New Zealand credit card spending for

  • prior +54.3% m/m and -21.1% y/y


