Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – RBA Gov Lowe, China interest rate decision

2300 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaks as part of a panel. The topic is Global Economy and COVID-19 so I expect we'll get some pertinent comments.

The RBA and Lowe have been a little less pessimistic on the Australian economy than they had been, stay tuned for an update.



Lowe left, Frydenburg (Aus Treasurer), right.







0110 GMT Bank of Japan buys JGBs as part of their QE operation.

0130 GMT The People's Bank of China monthly Loan Prime Rate setting. The LPR is set in reference to the rate on the PBOC's medium-term lending facility (MLF), its a lending reference rate set monthly by 18 banks.

Currently:

1 year at 3.85%

and 5 year at 4.65%

Both are expected to remain unchanged.