Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA Gov. Lowe speaking

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is unlikely to flag any change to the Banks's policy stance nor outlook today.

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0000 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaks in parliament, before the (cough) Senate Select Committee (cough) on COVID (cough .... hang on a moment let me just clear my throat) -19 (cough) .... before the Senate Select Committee on COVID-19 that is.

0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for May, final

Business Confidence preliminary was -45.6 vs. prior -66.6

Activity Outlook preliminary -42.0 vs. prior -55.1

The "Key points" of the preliminary survey findings:

All forward-looking ... remain extremely weak.

Backward-looking indicators are deteriorating.

Pricing and cost indicators remain very subdued.









0130 GMT Australia Private Capital Expenditure for Q1 2020