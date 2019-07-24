Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA Gov speaking
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is speaking at 0305GMT
Before that …
2350 GMT Japan - PPI Services for June
- expected 0.8%, prior 0.8% y/y
- The data point is an indication of prices for services products provided by Japanese firms to other businesses & to government.
- Not expected to move the yen too much at all upon release.
Also at 2350 GMT from Japan, International Securities Flows for the week0305 GMT Lowe speaking
- topic is: Inflation Targeting and Economic Welfare
- venue is: The Anika Foundation Luncheon, Sydney
AUD traders would do well to tune in for this - Lowe will give indications on his outlook for the economy and monetary policy