Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA Gov speaking

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is speaking at 0305GMT 

Before that …

2350 GMT Japan - PPI Services for June

  • expected 0.8%, prior 0.8% y/y
  • The data point is an indication of prices for services products provided by Japanese firms to other businesses & to government.
  • Not expected to move the yen too much at all upon release.

Also at 2350 GMT from Japan, International Securities Flows for the week

0305 GMT Lowe speaking 
  • topic is: Inflation Targeting and Economic Welfare
  • venue is: The Anika Foundation Luncheon, Sydney
AUD traders would do well to tune in for this - Lowe will give indications on his outlook for the economy and monetary policy 

