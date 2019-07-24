Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA Gov speaking

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is speaking at 0305GMT

Before that …

2350 GMT Japan - PPI Services for June expected 0.8%, prior 0.8% y/y

The data point is an indication of prices for services products provided by Japanese firms to other businesses & to government.

Not expected to move the yen too much at all upon release. Also at 2350 GMT from Japan, International Securities Flows for the week 0305 GMT Lowe speaking 0305 GMT Lowe speaking

topic is: Inflation Targeting and Economic Welfare

venue is: The Anika Foundation Luncheon, Sydney

AUD traders would do well to tune in for this - Lowe will give indications on his outlook for the economy and monetary policy









