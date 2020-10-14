Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA Lowe speaking

Also at 2200 GMT Federal Reserve's Kaplan is speaking

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0000 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for October

prior 3.1%

0030GMT Australian employment report for September ... I'll have more to come on this separately

Employment Change: K expected -40K, prior +111K

Unemployment Rate: 7.0% expected %, prior 6.8%

Full Time Employment Change: K prior was 36.2K

Part Time Employment Change: K prior was 74.8K

Participation Rate: % expected 64.8%, prior was 64.8%

0130 GMT China inflation figures for September. also more to come on this separately

China CPI expected 1.9% y/y, prior 2.4%