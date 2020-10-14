Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA Lowe speaking
2200 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaks
- online at the Citi Australia and New Zealand Annual Investment Conference
- Lowe's topic is: The Recovery from a Very Uneven Recession
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0000 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for October
prior 3.1%
0030GMT Australian employment report for September ... I'll have more to come on this separately
Employment Change: K expected -40K, prior +111K
Unemployment Rate: 7.0% expected %, prior 6.8%
Full Time Employment Change: K prior was 36.2K
Part Time Employment Change: K prior was 74.8K
Participation Rate: % expected 64.8%, prior was 64.8%
0130 GMT China inflation figures for September. also more to come on this separately
China CPI expected 1.9% y/y, prior 2.4%
PPI expected -1.8% y/y, prior -2.0%