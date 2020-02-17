Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – RBA minutes

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A light data agenda for the session ahead

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

0030 GMT Australia Reserve Bank of Australia minutes for the February monetary policy meeting. Since the meeting we have had the quarterly SoMP so the minutes release should pass by with not much of a ripple.



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose