Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – RBA minutes

A light data agenda for the session ahead

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

prior 107.8

An interesting weekly data point that does not tend to move the forex upon release.

Later this week is the data focus for Oz: Key data coming up from Australia later this week - wages and jobs and Australian jobs data due this week - preview

0030 GMT Australia Reserve Bank of Australia minutes for the February monetary policy meeting. Since the meeting we have had the quarterly SoMP so the minutes release should pass by with not much of a ripple.



