Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA minutes

Reserve Bank of Australia info coming up. Also, its BOJ day!

There is no set time for the BOJ statement, sometime between 0230GMT and 0300GMT is the best estimate.





2100 GMT Q2 consumer confidence in New Zealand, prior 104.2. The more timely monthly confidence figures tell us to expect this much lower.

2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence, the ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

prior dipped a little to 97.0 after two months of rises from COVID-19 lows in March

0130 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia June meeting minutes, preview here:

0130 GMT Australia house price index for Q1. Dated data, and we get monthly house price updates also.

0130 GMT weekly jobs data from Australia, an initiative from the Australian Bureau of Statistics to keep a closer track on the economy during the recovery from the pandemic.

Stay tuned also for coronavirus & vaccine headlines, who will be the grinner today?



