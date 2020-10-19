Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA (minutes) and PBOC (LPR)
Coming up on the agenda for the session ahead in Asia:
2100 GMT NZ Business Opinion Survey. This was originally scheduled for cocto 6 but will be published today instead.
2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey has been showing trend improvement and is tip toe0ing towards net optimism.
prior 97.7
- Topic is The Stance of Monetary Policy in a World of Numerous Tools
0030 GMT brings the 2nd RBA event
- Reserve Bank of Australia October meeting Minutes (these are a bit out of date already given Lowe's speech last week)
- Lowe suggested more monetary policy stimulus is likely.
If you did miss Lowe's kneecapping of the AUD last week (Thursday), the info is linked from here:
0130 GMT China Loan Prime Rate monthly setting, not expecting these rates to change:
- 1 year LPR expected 3.85%, prior 3.85%
- 5 year LPR expected 4.65%, prior 4.65%