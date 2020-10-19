Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA (minutes) and PBOC (LPR)

Coming up on the agenda for the session ahead in Asia:

2100 GMT NZ Business Opinion Survey. This was originally scheduled for cocto 6 but will be published today instead. 

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey has been showing trend improvement and is tip toe0ing towards net optimism.

  • prior 97.7

2300 GMT the first RBA event of the session, with a speech by Chris Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets).
  • Topic is The Stance of Monetary Policy in a World of Numerous Tools 
0030 GMT brings the 2nd RBA event
If you did miss Lowe's kneecapping of the AUD last week (Thursday), the info is linked from here: 

0130 GMT China Loan Prime Rate monthly setting, not expecting these rates to change:

  • 1 year LPR expected 3.85%, prior 3.85%
  • 5 year LPR expected 4.65%, prior 4.65%

