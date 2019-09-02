Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today- RBA policy announcement

Reserve Bank of Australia is due at 0430 GMT, I've posted up some previews and will have have more to come on this separately

2301 GMT UK BRC sales data, like-for-like for August

expected 0.5% y/y, prior 0.1%

British Retail Consortium like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size and such.

2330 GMT Australia - ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence

prior 114.1

2350 GMT Japan - Monetary base for August

0130 GMT Australia BoP Current Account Balance for Q2

expected AUD 1.5bn, prior AUD -2.9bn

Item to watch for the GDP is the net exports number

Net exports as a % of GDP expected 0.3%, prior 0.2%

I'll have more to come on this separately

0130 GMT Australia Retail Sales for

expected 0.2%, prior 0.4%

And, I'll also have more to come on this separately

0430 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia announcement and Governor Lowe's statement. arlier previews: