Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today- RBA policy announcement

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reserve Bank of Australia is due at 0430 GMT, I've posted up some previews and will have have more to come on this separately

2301 GMT UK BRC sales data, like-for-like for August

  • expected 0.5% y/y, prior 0.1%

British Retail Consortium like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size and such.

2330 GMT Australia - ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence

  • prior 114.1

2350 GMT Japan - Monetary base for August

0130 GMT Australia BoP Current Account Balance for Q2

  • expected AUD 1.5bn, prior AUD -2.9bn

Item to watch for the GDP is the net exports number

  • Net exports as a % of GDP expected 0.3%, prior 0.2%

I'll have more to come on this separately

0130 GMT Australia Retail Sales for

  • expected 0.2%, prior 0.4%

And, I'll also have more to come on this separately

0430 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia announcement and Governor Lowe's statement. arlier previews:

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose