Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today- RBA policy announcement
Reserve Bank of Australia is due at 0430 GMT, I've posted up some previews and will have have more to come on this separately
2301 GMT UK BRC sales data, like-for-like for August
- expected 0.5% y/y, prior 0.1%
British Retail Consortium like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size and such.
2330 GMT Australia - ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence
- prior 114.1
2350 GMT Japan - Monetary base for August
0130 GMT Australia BoP Current Account Balance for Q2
- expected AUD 1.5bn, prior AUD -2.9bn
Item to watch for the GDP is the net exports number
- Net exports as a % of GDP expected 0.3%, prior 0.2%
I'll have more to come on this separately
0130 GMT Australia Retail Sales for
- expected 0.2%, prior 0.4%
And, I'll also have more to come on this separately
0430 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia announcement and Governor Lowe's statement. arlier previews: