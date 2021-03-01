Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA policy announcement

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision is due at 0330 GMT, unchanged everything is expected, preview here:

Still, the Bank is active ....
On the calendar otherwise:

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 109.2

2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for January 

  • expected 3.0%, prior 2.9%

Job to applicant ratio for January 

  • expected 1.06, prior 1.06

2350 GMT Japan Capex for Q4

  • Capital spending expected -2.0% y/y, prior -10.6%
  • Capital spending excl. software expected -3.0% y/y, prior -11.6%
  • Company profits prior -28.4% y/y
  • Company sales -11.5% y/y
  • And also, monetary base data for February 

0030 GMT Australia Q4 2020 BoP current account balance

  • expected AUD +13.0bnbn, prior AUD +10bnbn

  • and Net exports as a % of GDP, expected -0.3%, prior 10.9% ... this an input for the Q4 GDP due the next day 

0030 GMT Australia Building Approvals for January 

  • expected-2.0 % m/m, prior +10.9%

0330 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia policy announcement, see above.





