Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA policy announcement
The Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision is due at 0330 GMT, unchanged everything is expected, preview here:
Still, the Bank is active ....
On the calendar otherwise:
2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 109.2
2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for January
expected 3.0%, prior 2.9%
Job to applicant ratio for January
expected 1.06, prior 1.06
2350 GMT Japan Capex for Q4
- Capital spending expected -2.0% y/y, prior -10.6%
- Capital spending excl. software expected -3.0% y/y, prior -11.6%
- Company profits prior -28.4% y/y
- Company sales -11.5% y/y
- And also, monetary base data for February
0030 GMT Australia Q4 2020 BoP current account balance
- expected AUD +13.0bnbn, prior AUD +10bnbn
and Net exports as a % of GDP, expected -0.3%, prior 10.9% ... this an input for the Q4 GDP due the next day
0030 GMT Australia Building Approvals for January
expected-2.0 % m/m, prior +10.9%
0330 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia policy announcement, see above.