Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – RBA policy meeting

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Once again, data is not the focus, but for those keeping track here is what is coming up.

2200 GMT NZIER Business Opinion Survey for Q1

  • New Zealand Institute of Economic Research. The results will depend on when this survey was conducted, the later the worse it will be (the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak became clearer later in this quarter).

2230 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for March

  • Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index

  • prior 47.0

2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior was collapse to 65.3

2330 GMT Japan wages data for February

  • Labor cash earnings expected 0.5% y/y, prior 1.5%

  • Real cash earnings expected -1.1% y/y, prior +0.7%

2330 GMT Japan Household spending for February

  • expected -3.3% y/y, prior -3.9%

0130 GMT Australia trade balance for XXX

  • expected 3.8bn AUD surplus

  • prior 5.21bn AUD surplus

0130 GMT Australia ANZ survey of job advertisements for March

  • prior +0.7% m/m

0430 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting statement. I'll have more to come on this separately (ps the RBA cut its cash rate and began their QE program at their emergency meeting in min-March)


ForexLive
