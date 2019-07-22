Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – RBA speaker

A light one again on the data agenda for the Asian time zone.

2230 GMT - Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Christopher Kent speaking. 

  • His topic is "The Committed Liquidity Facility" ... so perhaps don't expect much of pertinence for forex traders (i.e. his economic outlook or on monetary policy).

2330 GMT Australia - - ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence

  • prior 115.8


RBA's Kent to speak today.

