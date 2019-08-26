Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – RBA speaker

2330 GMT Australia - ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence

  • prior down to 112.8 9well under average)

2350 GMT Japan PPI Services for July

  • expected 0.6% y/y, prior 0.7%
  • Does not tend to move yen upon release to any great extent.

0130 GMT China Industrial profits for July

  • prior -3.1% y/y

0250 GMT - Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle speaking, topic is "A Balance of Payments". Tune in for any potential remarks on his outlook for the economy and/or monetary policy. RBA is in watch and wait mode as they monitor incoming data and developments. They have an easing bias. Next meeting is September 3.


