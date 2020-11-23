Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA speaker
At 0230 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle speaks
2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 106.6 and the 11th consecutive rise on the week.
0030 Australia trade balance for October, preliminary
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
- His topic is: Monetary Policy in 2020
- at the Australian Business Economists webinar
- I suspect Debelle will reiterate the new themes from the RBA - chief among them is the new actual inflation rate targeting instead of forecast targeting.