Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA speaker

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 106.6 and the 11th consecutive rise on the week.

0030 Australia trade balance for October, preliminary

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

0230 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle speaks 
  • His topic is: Monetary Policy in 2020
  • at the Australian Business Economists webinar
  • I suspect Debelle will reiterate the new themes from the RBA - chief among them is the new actual inflation rate targeting instead of forecast targeting.
