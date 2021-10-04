Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA statement day!

A packed data agenda ahead for the session, Tuesday 5 October 2021

2100 GMT NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO) for Q3 2021 A closely watched NZ economic indicator from the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research

'Business confidence' the headline from this, prior was7% 2130 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for September Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index

prior 38.4 ... lockdown impacts sending this deep into contraction 2200 GMT Australia - Markit Services and Composite PMI for September (final) preliminary and prior can be found here 2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for September - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks) Tokyo CPI % y/y, expected -0.4%, prior was -0.4%

Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food % y/y, expected 0.2%, prior was 0.0%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy % y/y, expected -0.1%, prior was -0.1% 0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for September prior -1.6% m/m

ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

expectations are for another decline in this indicator in September, circa -0.8% m/m 0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for September Preliminary and priors can be found here 0030 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for September prior % m/m

ANZ survey of internet and newspaper job advertisements as an indicator to the health or otherwise of the Australian labour market 0030 GMT Australia trade balance for August expected surplus of 10,650m AUD

prior surplus was 12,117m AUD

exports prior 3%

0330 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy statement for October 2021. Long story short on this is no change to policy is expected. Previews here.

And, ICYMI, China is on holidays today and will be through Thursday 7 October. Markets in China reopen on Friday October 8.








