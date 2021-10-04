Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA statement day!

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A packed data agenda ahead for the session, Tuesday 5 October 2021 

2100 GMT NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO) for Q3 2021

  • A closely watched NZ economic indicator from the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research
  • 'Business confidence' the headline from this, prior was7%

2130 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for September 

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index

  • prior 38.4 ... lockdown impacts sending this deep into contraction

2200 GMT Australia - Markit Services and Composite PMI for September (final)

2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for September - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

  • Tokyo CPI % y/y, expected -0.4%, prior was -0.4%

  • Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food % y/y, expected 0.2%, prior was 0.0%

  • Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy % y/y, expected -0.1%, prior was -0.1% 

0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for September 

  • prior -1.6% m/m

  • ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

  • expectations are for another decline in this indicator in September, circa -0.8% m/m

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for September 

0030 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for September 

  • prior % m/m

  • ANZ survey of internet and newspaper job advertisements as an indicator to the health or otherwise of the Australian labour market

0030 GMT Australia trade balance for August

  • expected surplus of 10,650m AUD

  • prior surplus was 12,117m AUD

  • exports prior 3%

  • import prior 5%

0030 GMT Australia - National Australia Bank business survey for September. Hmmm, some calendars are showing this. I am not sure (its a bit early in the new month for this survey to be released). Let me come back on this one. The survey results for the August month are here (i.e. the priors) 

0330 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy statement for October 2021. Long story short on this is no change to policy is expected. Previews here. 
And, ICYMI, China is on holidays today and will be through Thursday 7 October. Markets in China reopen on Friday October 8. 

A packed data agenda ahead for the session, Tuesday 5 October 2021 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose