Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA statement day!

2100 GMT NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO) for Q3 2021

2130 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for September

2200 GMT Australia - Markit Services and Composite PMI for September (final)

2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for September - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

Tokyo CPI % y/y, expected -0.4%, prior was -0.4%

Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food % y/y, expected 0.2%, prior was 0.0%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy % y/y, expected -0.1%, prior was -0.1%

0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for September

prior -1.6% m/m

ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

expectations are for another decline in this indicator in September, circa -0.8% m/m

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for September

0030 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for September

prior % m/m

ANZ survey of internet and newspaper job advertisements as an indicator to the health or otherwise of the Australian labour market

0030 GMT Australia trade balance for August

expected surplus of 10,650m AUD

prior surplus was 12,117m AUD

exports prior 3%

import prior 5%

0030 GMT Australia - National Australia Bank business survey for September. Hmmm, some calendars are showing this. I am not sure (its a bit early in the new month for this survey to be released). Let me come back on this one. The survey results for the August month are here (i.e. the priors)