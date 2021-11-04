Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA Statement on Monetary Policy

The Reserve Bank of Australia publish its Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP) four times a year.

  • The SoMP sets out the Bank's assessment of current economic conditions, both domestic and international, along with the outlook for Australian inflation and output growth. There are also a number of separate articles in the SoMP of interest.
  • Due at 0030 GMT 
  • I'll have more to come on this separately 
Also today:

2130 GMT - Australian services PMI for October from the Australian Industry Group (AiG) ... OK, this is out already! Comes in at 47.6, a rise but still in contraction. 
  • previous was 45.7
2330 GMT Japan household spending for September
  • expected 2.8% m/m, previous -3.9%
  • expected -3.9% y/y, previous -3.0%
2350 GMT Japan international securities flow for the week


