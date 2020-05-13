Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBNZ and AUD jobs report

2010GMT RBNZ Governor Orr speaking (see separate post)

2301 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for April

Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

expected -25%, prior 11%

23502 GMT Japan money stock for April

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0100 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for May

prior 4.6%

0130 GMT Australia jobs report for April

Employment Change: -575K expected, prior +5.9K

Unemployment Rate: 8.2% expected, prior 5.2%

Full Time Employment Change: prior was -0.4K

Part Time Employment Change: prior was +6.4K

Participation Rate: expected 65.3%, prior was 66.0%

