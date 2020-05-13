Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBNZ and AUD jobs report
2010GMT RBNZ Governor Orr speaking (see separate post)
2301 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for April
Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
expected -25%, prior 11%
23502 GMT Japan money stock for April
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0100 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for May
prior 4.6%
0130 GMT Australia jobs report for April
- Employment Change: -575K expected, prior +5.9K
- Unemployment Rate: 8.2% expected, prior 5.2%
- Full Time Employment Change: prior was -0.4K
- Part Time Employment Change: prior was +6.4K
- Participation Rate: expected 65.3%, prior was 66.0%
- I'll have more to come on this separately