Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBNZ and AUD jobs report

2010GMT RBNZ Governor Orr speaking (see separate post)

2301 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for April

Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

  • expected -25%, prior 11%

23502 GMT Japan money stock for April

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0100 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for May

  • prior 4.6%

0130 GMT Australia jobs report for April

  • Employment Change: -575K expected, prior +5.9K
  • Unemployment Rate: 8.2% expected, prior 5.2%
  • Full Time Employment Change:  prior was -0.4K
  • Part Time Employment Change:  prior was +6.4K
  • Participation Rate:  expected 65.3%, prior was 66.0%
  • I'll have more to come on this separately

