Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – RBNZ cash rate decision due
Reserve Bank of New Zealand coming up at 0100 GMT.
2145 GMT NZ food prices for October
- prior 0.0% change
2300 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Kashkari speaking
- audience Q&A
2330 GMT Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for November
- prior -5.5% m/m to 92.8
2350 GMT Japan - PPI for October
expected +1.2%, prior 0.0% m/m
expected -0.3%, prior -1.1% y/y
Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.
In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index.
0030 GMT Australia Wage Price Index for Q3 2019
- expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.0%
- expected 2.2% y/y, prior 2.3%
Wages a key concern for the RBA, they'd like to see them higher.
0100 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand OCR announcement and policy statement
0200gmt RBNZ Governor Orr press conference
RBNZ previews:
- Westpac change its RBNZ call for tomorrow - now forecast a rate cut
- RBNZ 'shadow board' are divided on where cash rate should be, 'increased skew towards a higher OCR'
- NZD traders heads up - RBNZ meet this week - most analysts expect a rate cut