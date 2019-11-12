Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – RBNZ cash rate decision due

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

Reserve Bank of New Zealand coming up at 0100 GMT.

2145 GMT NZ food prices for October

  • prior 0.0% change

2300 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Kashkari speaking

  • audience Q&A

2330 GMT Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for November

  • prior -5.5% m/m to 92.8

2350 GMT Japan - PPI for October

  • expected +1.2%, prior 0.0% m/m

  • expected -0.3%, prior -1.1% y/y

Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.

In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index.

0030 GMT Australia Wage Price Index for Q3 2019

  • expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.0%
  • expected 2.2% y/y, prior 2.3%

Wages a key concern for the RBA, they'd like to see them higher.

I'll have more to come on this separately

0100 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand OCR announcement and policy statement

0200gmt RBNZ Governor Orr press conference

RBNZ previews:


ForexLive
