Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – RBNZ day

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reserve Bank of New Zealand  monetary policy announcement due today . Earlier:


2145 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for January

  • Total card spending prior -0.6% m/m

  • Retail card spending expected 0.4% m/m, prior -0.8%

2350 GMT Japan money stock for January

0100 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy announcement - accompanied by their statement, presser from Gov. Orr to follow later

0100 GMT NZ PM Ardern is speaking

0200 GMT RBNZ Governor Orr press conference





ForexLive
