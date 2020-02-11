Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – RBNZ day
Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy announcement due today . Earlier:
- RBNZ monetary policy decision due Wednesday 12 February 2020 - preview
- What's driving the NZD ahead of the RBNZ?
- "Shadow Board" recommends the RBNZ hold the OCR unchanged this week
2145 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for January
Total card spending prior -0.6% m/m
Retail card spending expected 0.4% m/m, prior -0.8%
2350 GMT Japan money stock for January
0100 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy announcement - accompanied by their statement, presser from Gov. Orr to follow later
0100 GMT NZ PM Ardern is speaking
0200 GMT RBNZ Governor Orr press conference