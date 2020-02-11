Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – RBNZ day

2145 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for January

Total card spending prior -0.6% m/m

Retail card spending expected 0.4% m/m, prior -0.8%

2350 GMT Japan money stock for January

0100 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy announcement - accompanied by their statement, presser from Gov. Orr to follow later

0100 GMT NZ PM Ardern is speaking

0200 GMT RBNZ Governor Orr press conference



