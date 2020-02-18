Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – RBNZ Gov speaking
2215 GMT: Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr will be appearing in front of a committee in parliament to answer question related to the Bank's annual report. Expect pertinent headlines.
2330 GMT Australia - Westpac's leading indicator for January
- prior +0.05% m/m
2350 GMT Japan trade balance for January
- expected Y -1984.8bn, prior Y -154.6bn
trade balance adjusted
- expected Y -550.3bn, prior Y -102.5bn
exports
- expected -7.0% y/y, prior -6.3% ... sheesh ... have your barf bad ready for this
imports
- expected -1.8% y/y, prior -4.9%
2350 GMT Japan - Core Machinery Orders for December
expected -8.9%, prior 18.0% m/m
expected -0.7%, prior 5.3% y/y
Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead
0000 GMT Australia skilled job vacancies for January
- prior 0.6% m/m
0030 GMT Australia Wage Price Index for Q4 2019
- expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.5%
- expected 2.2% y/y, prior 2.2%
- Wages a key concern for the RBA, they'd like to see them higher.