Here is what's on the economic calendar in Asia today – RBNZ Gov speaking

2215 GMT: Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr will be appearing in front of a committee in parliament to answer question related to the Bank's annual report. Expect pertinent headlines.

2330 GMT Australia - Westpac's leading indicator for January

  • prior +0.05% m/m

2350 GMT Japan trade balance for January

  • expected Y -1984.8bn, prior Y -154.6bn

trade balance adjusted

  • expected Y -550.3bn, prior Y -102.5bn

exports 

  • expected -7.0% y/y, prior -6.3% ... sheesh ... have your barf bad ready for this

imports 

  • expected -1.8% y/y, prior -4.9%

2350 GMT Japan - Core Machinery Orders for December

  • expected -8.9%, prior 18.0% m/m

  • expected -0.7%, prior 5.3% y/y

  • Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead

0000 GMT Australia skilled job vacancies for January

  • prior 0.6% m/m

0030 GMT Australia Wage Price Index for Q4 2019

  • expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.5%
  • expected 2.2% y/y, prior 2.2%
  • Wages a key concern for the RBA, they'd like to see them higher.

