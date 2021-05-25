Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBNZ policy announcement due

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reserve Bank of New Zealand coming up at 0200 GMT (see below)

2245 GMT New Zealand trade balance for April

  • prior NZD 33m surplus

  • exports prior NZD 5.8bn

  • imports prior NZD 5.65bn

2350 GMT Japan PPI Services for April

  • expected 0.9%, prior 0.7% y/y

0030 GMT Australia - Westpac leading indicator for April

  • prior +0.38% m/m

0200 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy statement

