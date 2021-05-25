Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBNZ policy announcement due
Reserve Bank of New Zealand coming up at 0200 GMT (see below)
2245 GMT New Zealand trade balance for April
prior NZD 33m surplus
exports prior NZD 5.8bn
imports prior NZD 5.65bn
2350 GMT Japan PPI Services for April
expected 0.9%, prior 0.7% y/y
0030 GMT Australia - Westpac leading indicator for April
prior +0.38% m/m
previews here:
- RBNZ monetary policy meeting 26 May - preview
- RBNZ monetary policy meeting 26 May 2021 - here is sort of a preview
- RBNZ monetary policy meeting 26 May 2021 - Goldman Sachs preview
- RBNZ monetary policy meeting preview - quick snippet