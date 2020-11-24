Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBNZ press conference

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand issued its latest Financial Stability Report on Wednesday morning NZ time.

Coming up at 2200 GMT is Governor Orr's press conference- you can expect questions also on yesterday's developments in NZ (read from the bottom up for the chronology):

  • expected -0.5%, prior 1.3% y/y

0030 GMT Australia Construction work done for Q

  • expected -2.0% q/q, prior -0.7%
  • This data will be an input into the economic growth numbers (Q3 GDP) due on December 2
  • The construction sector was already in a downturn ahead of the pandemic impact. and today's figures are not expected to show a reversal. 



