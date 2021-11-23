Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBNZ to hike rates

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand Monetary Policy Statement is due at 0100 GMT. A cash rate hike of 25bps is widely expected, with some expecting 50bps. Previews:





2215 GMT from the Reserve Bank of Australia

Panel participation by Michele Bullock, Assistant Governor (Financial System), on Central Bank Digital Currencies, at Women in Payments - Online

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for November Manufacturing expected 54.5, prior 53.2

Services prior 50.7

Composite prior 50.7



expected -3.1% q/q, prior 0.8%

There were lockdown disruptions to building in Australia's two largest population states during the quarter. This included complete shutdowns of construction for two weeks.

This data will be an input into the economic growth numbers (GDP) 0030 GMT Australia Construction work done for Q3

0040 GMT from the Reserve Bank of Australia, more from Michele Bullock:

Panel participation by Michele Bullock, Assistant Governor (Financial System), on The Future of Payments in Australia, at Women in Payments - Online 0100 GMT will bring Singapore Q3 GDP





0100 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy statement

0200 GMT RBNZ Governor Orr press conference



