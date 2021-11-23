Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBNZ to hike rates
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand Monetary Policy Statement is due at 0100 GMT. A cash rate hike of 25bps is widely expected, with some expecting 50bps. Previews:
2215 GMT from the Reserve Bank of Australia
- Panel participation by Michele Bullock, Assistant Governor (Financial System), on Central Bank Digital Currencies, at Women in Payments - Online
0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for November
- Manufacturing expected 54.5, prior 53.2
- Services prior 50.7
- Composite prior 50.7
0030 GMT Australia Construction work done for Q3
- expected -3.1% q/q, prior 0.8%
- There were lockdown disruptions to building in Australia's two largest population states during the quarter. This included complete shutdowns of construction for two weeks.
- This data will be an input into the economic growth numbers (GDP)
0040 GMT from the Reserve Bank of Australia, more from Michele Bullock:
- Panel participation by Michele Bullock, Assistant Governor (Financial System), on The Future of Payments in Australia, at Women in Payments - Online
0100 GMT will bring Singapore Q3 GDP
0100 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy statement (see above for previews)
0200 GMT RBNZ Governor Orr press conference