Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – sneak peek at PMIs & RBA's Lowe speaking

2300 GMT Australia CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs for May

Manufacturing prior 44.1

Services prior 19.5

Composite prior 21.7

2350 GMT Japan trade balance for April

expected Y -503.1bn, prior Y 5.4bn

Trade balance adjusted

expected Y -719.3bn, prior Y -190bn

Exports

expected -22.2% y/y, prior -11.7%

if that expected is the result it'd be the sharpest fall in 10 years

Imports

expected -13.2% y/y, prior -5.0%

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for May

Manufacturing prior 41.9

Services prior 21.5

Composite prior 25.8

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

in the 1-3, 3-5 years left until maturity window

0230 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaking as part of a panel. At 0700 GMT Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor will speak, again as part of a panel. I don't suspect there will be anything new from either.

0300 GMT New Zealand card spending for April

RBA's Lowe and Debelle before their hair was grey.



