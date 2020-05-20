Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – sneak peek at PMIs & RBA's Lowe speaking
2300 GMT Australia CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs for May
- Manufacturing prior 44.1
- Services prior 19.5
- Composite prior 21.7
2350 GMT Japan trade balance for April
- expected Y -503.1bn, prior Y 5.4bn
Trade balance adjusted
- expected Y -719.3bn, prior Y -190bn
Exports
- expected -22.2% y/y, prior -11.7%
- if that expected is the result it'd be the sharpest fall in 10 years
Imports
- expected -13.2% y/y, prior -5.0%
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for May
- Manufacturing prior 41.9
- Services prior 21.5
- Composite prior 25.8
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 1-3, 3-5 years left until maturity window
0230 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaking as part of a panel. At 0700 GMT Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor will speak, again as part of a panel. I don't suspect there will be anything new from either.
0300 GMT New Zealand card spending for April
RBA's Lowe and Debelle before their hair was grey.