Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – sneak peek at PMIs & RBA's Lowe speaking

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2300 GMT Australia CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs for May

  • Manufacturing prior 44.1
  • Services prior 19.5
  • Composite prior 21.7

2350 GMT Japan trade balance for April   

  • expected Y -503.1bn, prior Y 5.4bn

Trade balance adjusted

  • expected Y -719.3bn, prior Y -190bn

Exports

  • expected -22.2% y/y, prior -11.7%
  • if that expected is the result it'd be the sharpest fall in 10 years

Imports

  • expected -13.2% y/y, prior -5.0%

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for May

  • Manufacturing prior 41.9
  • Services prior 21.5
  • Composite prior 25.8

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 3-5 years left until maturity window

0230 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaking as part of a panel. At 0700 GMT Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor will speak, again as part of a panel. I don't suspect there will be anything new from either. 

0300 GMT New Zealand card spending for April

RBA's Lowe and Debelle before their hair was grey. 

rba lowe debelle Reserve Bank of Australia


See here for global coronavirus case data
