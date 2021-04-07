Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 08 April 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

0001 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for March 2021

  • Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

  • expected 55%, prior 53%

  • the survey measures the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their area.

2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for February 

  • BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 2000bn, prior Y 646.8bn

  • BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1018.7bn, prior Y 1499bn

  • Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 472bn, prior Y -130bn

0000 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for April, preliminary results 

  • Business Confidence prior -4.1

  • Activity Outlook prior 16.6

None of these are likely to move FX much upon release. 


