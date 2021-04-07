Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 08 April 2021
0001 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for March 2021
- Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
expected 55%, prior 53%
the survey measures the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their area.
2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for February
BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 2000bn, prior Y 646.8bn
BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1018.7bn, prior Y 1499bn
Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 472bn, prior Y -130bn
0000 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for April, preliminary results
Business Confidence prior -4.1
Activity Outlook prior 16.6