Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 08 April 2021

Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

expected 55%, prior 53%

the survey measures the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their area.

2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for February

BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 2000bn, prior Y 646.8bn

BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1018.7bn, prior Y 1499bn

Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 472bn, prior Y -130bn

0000 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for April, preliminary results

Business Confidence prior -4.1

Activity Outlook prior 16.6

None of these are likely to move FX much upon release.