Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 11 June 2020
A light schedule ahead for data:
2245 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for May
Total card spending prior -48.0% m/m
Retail card spending expected +60.0% m/m, prior -46.8%
Showing some recovery in the economy, but unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release
2301 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for May
Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
expected -24%, prior -21%
2350GMT Japan Quarterly Business Sentiment Index (BSI) survey for Q2
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0100 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations for June
prior 3.4%