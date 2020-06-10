Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 11 June 2020

A light schedule ahead for data:

2245 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for May

  • Total card spending prior -48.0% m/m

  • Retail card spending expected +60.0% m/m, prior -46.8%

  • Showing some recovery in the economy, but unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release

2301 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for May

Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

  • expected -24%, prior -21%


2350GMT Japan Quarterly Business Sentiment Index (BSI) survey for Q2

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week


0100 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations for June

  • prior 3.4%



