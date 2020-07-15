Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 16 July 2020
A busy session ahead with the focus on NZ CPI, Australian jobs report, China GDP and China activity data.
2245 GMT NZ CPI - inflation in New Zealand for Q
- CPI expected -0.6% q/q, prior +0.8%
- CPI expected 1.3% y/y, prior 2.5%
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0100 GMT Australia consumer inflation expectations, prior 3.3%
0130 GMT China home prices for June
0130GMT Australian employment report for
Employment Change: K expected +100K, prior -227.7K
Unemployment Rate: % expected 7.3%, prior 7.1%
Full Time Employment Change: K prior was K
Part Time Employment Change: K prior was K
Participation Rate: 63.3% expected, prior was 62.9%
- I'll have more to come on this separately
0200 GMT China GDP for Q2
- expected 9.6% q/q, prior -9.8%
- expected 2.4% y/y, prior -6.8%
0200 GMT China activity data for
- Industrial Production y/y expected 4.8%, prior was 4.4%
- industrial production YTD y/y expected -1.5%, prior was -2.8%
- Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y, expected -3.3%, prior was -6.3%
- Retail Sales y/y, expected 0.5%, prior was -2.8%
- Retail Sales YTD y/y, expected -11.2%, prior was -13.5%
- I'll have more to come on this separately