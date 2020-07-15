Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 16 July 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A busy session ahead with the focus on NZ CPI, Australian jobs report, China GDP and China activity data.

2245 GMT NZ CPI - inflation in New Zealand for Q

  • CPI expected -0.6% q/q, prior +0.8%
  • CPI expected 1.3% y/y, prior 2.5%

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0100 GMT Australia consumer inflation expectations, prior 3.3%

0130 GMT China home prices for June

0130GMT Australian employment report for

  • Employment Change: K expected +100K, prior -227.7K

  • Unemployment Rate: % expected 7.3%, prior 7.1%

  • Full Time Employment Change: K prior was K

  • Part Time Employment Change: K prior was K

  • Participation Rate: 63.3% expected, prior was 62.9%

  • I'll have more to come on this separately

0200 GMT China GDP for Q2

  • expected 9.6% q/q, prior -9.8%
  • expected 2.4% y/y, prior -6.8%

0200 GMT China activity data for

  • Industrial Production y/y expected 4.8%, prior was 4.4%
  • industrial production YTD y/y expected -1.5%, prior was -2.8%
  • Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y, expected -3.3%, prior was -6.3%
  • Retail Sales y/y, expected 0.5%, prior was -2.8%
  • Retail Sales YTD y/y, expected -11.2%, prior was -13.5%
  • I'll have more to come on this separately

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose