Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 16 July 2020

A busy session ahead with the focus on NZ CPI, Australian jobs report, China GDP and China activity data.

2245 GMT NZ CPI - inflation in New Zealand for Q

CPI expected -0.6% q/q, prior +0.8%

CPI expected 1.3% y/y, prior 2.5%

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0100 GMT Australia consumer inflation expectations, prior 3.3%

0130 GMT China home prices for June

0130GMT Australian employment report for

Employment Change: K expected +100K, prior -227.7K

Unemployment Rate: % expected 7.3%, prior 7.1%

Full Time Employment Change: K prior was K

Part Time Employment Change: K prior was K

Participation Rate: 63.3% expected, prior was 62.9%

I'll have more to come on this separately

0200 GMT China GDP for Q2

expected 9.6% q/q, prior -9.8%

expected 2.4% y/y, prior -6.8%

0200 GMT China activity data for