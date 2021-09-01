Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 2 September 2021

2245 GMT New Zealand Terms of Trade for Q2

  • expected +2.5%, prior +0.1% q/q

2350 GMT Japan monetary base for August

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0130 GMT Australia housing finance data for July, home loans to owner occupiers and investors etc. 

0130 GMT Australia trade balance for July

  • expected surplus of 10.2bn AUD

  • prior surplus 10.4496bn AUD

  • exports expected 2.7%, prior 4%

  • imports expected 2.2%, prior 1%

0130 GMT Bank of Japan policy board member Kataoka speaking, news conference will follow after the speech 


