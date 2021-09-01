Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 2 September 2021
2245 GMT New Zealand Terms of Trade for Q2
expected +2.5%, prior +0.1% q/q
2350 GMT Japan monetary base for August
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week0130 GMT Australia housing finance data for July, home loans to owner occupiers and investors etc.
0130 GMT Australia trade balance for July
expected surplus of 10.2bn AUD
prior surplus 10.4496bn AUD
exports expected 2.7%, prior 4%
imports expected 2.2%, prior 1%