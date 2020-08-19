Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 20 August 2020
2145 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby speaking:
- will outline how the Bank is using its balance sheet to achieve its monetary policy and financial stability objectives.
- Stay tuned for policy-related comments. The RBNZ expected to be easing further in the months ahead, negative cash rate coming in 2021
2350 GMT Japanese international securities flows for the week ended August 14
0130 GMT the People's Bank of China sets the one and five year Loan Prime Rates
- expected to remain unchanged at 3.85% and 4.65% respectively