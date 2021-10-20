Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 21 October 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0030 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for Q3

0300 GMT New Zealand credit card spending for September 

  • prior -6.3% y/y



