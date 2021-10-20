Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 21 October 2021
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0030 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for Q3
- Note, we get this data monthly from the NAB, so today's data based on q/q change
- The monthly survey gets more of a market response, latest is here: Australian September business confidence surges 19 points on the month
- The quarterly survey does have the advantage of more respondents (surveys more companies)
0300 GMT New Zealand credit card spending for September
prior -6.3% y/y