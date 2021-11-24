Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 25 November 2021
No Thanksgiving holiday for Asia! Plenty on the data docket for the session ahead, lets see if FX responds with some movement.
2145 GMT New Zealand trade balance for October
prior NZD -2.2m m/m and NZD -4.1bn y/y
exports prior NZD 4.4bn
imports prior NZD 6.57bn
2350 GMT Japan PPI Services (AKA Corporate Service Price Index) for October
expected 1.2%, prior 0.9% y/y
prices of services traded among companies
0030 GMT Australian Private Capital Expenditure (capex) for Q3
- headline expected -2% q/q, prior +4.4%
- updated outlooks in this data release
- also includes a breakdown for plant & machinery and also for building capex
- I'll have more to come on this separately