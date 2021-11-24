Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 25 November 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

No Thanksgiving holiday for Asia! Plenty on the data docket for the session ahead, lets see if FX responds with some movement.

2145 GMT New Zealand trade balance for October 

  • prior NZD -2.2m m/m and NZD -4.1bn y/y 

  • exports prior NZD 4.4bn

  • imports prior NZD 6.57bn

2350 GMT Japan PPI Services (AKA Corporate Service Price Index) for October 

  • expected 1.2%, prior 0.9% y/y

  • prices of services traded among companies

0030 GMT Australian Private Capital Expenditure (capex) for Q3

  • headline expected -2% q/q, prior +4.4%
  • updated outlooks in this data release
  • also includes a breakdown for plant & machinery and also for building capex
  • I'll have more to come on this separately 





Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose